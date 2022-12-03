Dowdell had interest coming in from several other schools, and offers from Troy and Georgia Southern among others, but he wasn't interested in playing the waiting game.

The first commitment of the now official Brent Key era is now in the books,

Both the decision and the timing behind it came down to two things that were always a big factor for him; education and relationships.

"There isn't a coach in America that I have a better relationship with than Coach (Andrew) Thacker," said Dowdell. "He was the first one I gave the news to of my commitment, and that was earlier this week. He came by the school on Friday, too. All of the coaches at GT have been showing a tremendous amount of love and effort when it comes to recruiting me. What really made Georgia Tech the place for me was when you factor in the education they have to offer, the coaching staff and their intentions both on-the-field and off."

Thacker's message to Dowdell since offering him back in October has remained. Through the adversity Georgia Tech faced, to Key being named head coach officially earlier this week, Thacker's vision remained.

"He loves my versatility at defensive back," he said. "They want me to play safety, and I think I will fit in very well there. I will do anything to help us win, but I love playing lockdown defense, and I love coming down and making tackles. My strengths fit everything they do."

Dowdell and Coach Kenyatta Watson have spent time developing a relationship as well. Dowdell credits the GT staffer for the opportunity now in-front of him.

"One of my HS coaches know him really well, so the connection had already been there," said Dowdell. "He played a huge role in me being recruited by them, and honestly without him I don't think any of this would have happened."

Dowdell plans to return to Georgia Tech next weekend for his official visit, and is looking forward to his new role as a recruiter.