News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-14 07:57:13 -0600') }} football Edit

Local OL Wilder previews upcoming Georgia Tech official

Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline
Recruiting Writer
@RivalsJohnson

The most difficult part of the transition taking place on the Flats from a position standpoint, is the offensive line.In the 2020 class, several offensive linemen have already been added, and Mt. Z...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}