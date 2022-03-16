 JacketsOnline - Loaded group of recruits set to take in GT spring game on Thursday night
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-16 16:26:01 -0500') }} football Edit

Loaded group of recruits set to take in GT spring game on Thursday night

Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline
Managing Editor / Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsJohnson

The reaction was very mixed when it was originally released that Georgia Tech would play their Spring Game on St. Patrick's Day.

Tens of thousands of fans of the program needed to alter their schedule, and get to Bobby Dodd for what is believed to be the first spring game in all of FBS football for 2022.

Along with those fans will be arguably the most impressive group of recruits that Georgia Tech has ever hosted on campus simultaneously.

Let's take a look at them below, separated by graduating class..

CLASS OF 2022

2023 TARGETS

2023 PROSPECTS WITHOUT OFFERS

CLASS OF 2024

CLASS OF 2025

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}