"I got a call over the weekend from Georgia Tech DC Andrew Thacker, and he said he really liked what I was showing out on film. He was confused as to why more schools haven't been showing interest, and offered me."

The decision to both commit to Georgia Tech, and to sign this month took place this morning. Things were made official moments after. He'll be coming off the edge at Georgia Tech.

"I gave Georgia Tech the news this morning," he said. "I signed the papers online, told them I was committed, and they were super excited. I'll be going on my official visit to see them and the school next month. I will be lining up at OLB/EDGE rusher, a pass-rusher," said the 6-foot-4, 210 pounder. "In HS I was playing more defensive end, but it is pretty much the same thing. I play really fast, am quick off the ball, and have a variety of moves to get by offensive tackles. Right now I know if I go inside that would hurt my team, so I know i have to kill them with my speed and pass-rushing moves."

The conversation had been taking place the last couple of days in the Pugh household about the idea of committing to Georgia Tech, whether it be in December, January, or even February. When the time came to give his family the news, emotions ran high in the room.

"We had been talking about it a lot, like almost all day yesterday. I woke up this morning, and we talked about it again. When I told my mom, she cried a little bit.

Pugh echoed the excitement of his teammate and best friend Bryston Dixon about the chance for the duo to stay together.

"We've been best friends since the third grade, this is a dream come true for us to be able to play together," said Pugh.