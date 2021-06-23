Lake Gibson RB Jaylon Glover: "It doesn't get any better than Coach Choice"
As the dead period continued past the 12-month mark earlier this year, four-star Lake Gibson (Fla.) running back Jaylon Glover had made the trip to Atlanta on his own to get a feel for the campus. ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news