Kyle building a relationship with GT receivers coach Dixon
Tomball (Tx.) three-star receiver Logan Kyle has become a major recruiting target for several high-academic schools in the P5 including Georgia Tech. Kyle picked up an offer from the Jackets in the...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news