Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-20 15:01:24 -0600') }} football Edit

Kyle building a relationship with GT receivers coach Dixon

F3ncgv3papab7t5xk3k5
Twitter: @LoganRKyle
Kelly Quinlan • JacketsOnline.com
@Kelly_Quinlan
Publisher

Tomball (Tx.) three-star receiver Logan Kyle has become a major recruiting target for several high-academic schools in the P5 including Georgia Tech. Kyle picked up an offer from the Jackets in the...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}