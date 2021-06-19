Kurisky sees potential home on recent GT visit
Since arriving at Georgia Tech, head coach Geoff Collins, TE coach Chris Wiesehan, and the rest of the coaching staff have built a position room for the TE position from the ground up.
While there has been a transfer taken at the position, most of the building has been done at the HS level.
First it was Dylan Deveney and Dylan Leonard, then it was Billy Ward. In the 2021 cycle, despite having two committed at one-point, only Ben Postma signed.
The spot in the 2022 class at the position has been a coveted one, and recently one of the top targets at the position made his way to Atlanta.
Gonzaga (D.C.) TE Nate Kurisky spent some time talking with JacketsOnline about his recent visit.
"It was a great trip today," said Kurisky about his trip to Atlanta. "We had the chance to workout, sit down with Coach Wiesehan, tour the facilities, and see the campus while we were there."
After flying in on Wednesday night, Kurisky started out the visit with a workout on Thursday.
"We did a lot of TE work, and then we had some great conversations. We talked about how many players they have on the roster at the position, his experience in coaching, talked about the program, and a lot more."
Kurisky's first visit to Atlanta opened his eyes, and both he and his family had the chance to see what life on the Flats would be.
"This is a place I can see myself," said Kurisky. "My family liked it a lot too. They aren't really worried about the distance."
Kurisky visited Louisville earlier in the month, and schools such as UVA, Virginia Tech, and Duke are also thought to still be in the mix.