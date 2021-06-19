Kurisky sees potential home on recent GT visit

Since arriving at Georgia Tech, head coach Geoff Collins, TE coach Chris Wiesehan, and the rest of the coaching staff have built a position room for the TE position from the ground up.

While there has been a transfer taken at the position, most of the building has been done at the HS level. First it was Dylan Deveney and Dylan Leonard, then it was Billy Ward. In the 2021 cycle, despite having two committed at one-point, only Ben Postma signed. The spot in the 2022 class at the position has been a coveted one, and recently one of the top targets at the position made his way to Atlanta. Gonzaga (D.C.) TE Nate Kurisky spent some time talking with JacketsOnline about his recent visit.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYWQgYSBncmVhdCB2aXNpdCBhdCBHZW9yZ2lhIFRlY2ggdG9kYXkh IfCfkJ3wn5CdIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9hNm12YVB6R3pKIj5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vYTZtdmFQekd6SjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBOYXRl IEt1cmlza3kgKEBOYXRlS3VyaXNreSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9OYXRlS3VyaXNreS9zdGF0dXMvMTQwNTYwOTM1Njg1OTc0NDI2 Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDE3LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=