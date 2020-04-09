Jones has lined up all over the field for the Bulldogs, and would have the opportunity to do so in Atlanta as well.

Days after sending out an offer to Class of 2022 ATH Dallan Hayden, coach Tashard Choice and Fairley (Tenn.) ATH Kody Jones had a conversation, which led to an offer.

"He said I can play all positions there," said Jones about his conversation with Choice. "He's not sure where he wants me to play, but he wants me to play for him. He told me when I get there, they'll find me a position on the field. He also said that I was the number one ATH on their board in my class. That was very exciting to hear. I don't know too much about the program yet, but I do know that the school has a wonderful education program."

Many may think that the cities of Memphis and Atlanta are compareable being that they are such big cities. Not so fast, my friend.

"To me, Memphis and Atlanta are NOT comparable," he joked. "It seems more live there. It looked great to me."

His last trip to Atlanta came several years ago, and now that he has an offer from the school inside the city, he's got an excuse to make the trip.

"I'll most definitely be getting down there when I can," Jones said about his plans.

He was unable to visit any schools prior to the shutdown. Florida State, South Carolina, and Kansas are all other options currently on the table.