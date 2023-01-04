Key overhauls Tech's defensive staff with three major changes
New Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key has been busy evaluating staff and his initial focus was on the offensive side of the ball, he started off 2023 with several changes, led by parting ways with two assistant coaches on Wednesday and bringing back the legend of the Flats to the staff to coach the D-line
Marco Coleman will return back to Tech after a year away to coach the defensive line.
Defensive tackles coach David Turner and defensive ends coach Larry Knight were dismissed from their positions earlier on Wednesday.
Jason Semore will move from linebackers coach to special teams coordinator. Like defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker, Semore also gives Key a possible floater coach who can help with defense as needed during practice.
Coleman coached defensive ends for Tech from 2019 through the 2021 season before leaving in the offseason amid all the turmoil with former head coach Geoff Collins.
The former NFL and Tech star was a strong recruiter for the Jackets during his three seasons back in Atlanta and he should help bolster recruiting efforts around the Southeast for Key's new staff.
Those departures leave defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker and defensive backs coach Travares Tillman as the lone holdovers on that side of the ball, Semore moves over to special teams, where he was the part-time special teams coach following the firing of Collins midseason until Mike Daniels left a few weeks later opening a spot for JB Hall Jr. to move up. Chris Weinke is the only offensive member of the on-the-field staff member left from the 2022 squad, along with Key.
Key has stated his goal is to put together the best coaching staff that can both teach and recruit at the level he expects.
Knight joined the Collins staff at the very end of 2018, following Collins from Temple.
Turner, a veteran coach, joined the program in 2022 after the second signing period in February.
Director of Player Personnel Thomas Guerry also resigned on Wednesday to take the GM position at Appalachian State. Errin Joe returned from Alabama last month to take over the recruiting department as Tech's new GM.
Tech's current overhauled staff:
Note: Bold indicates new hire
Head Coach- Brent Key
OFFENSE:
Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends- Buster Faulkner (UGA analyst)
Co-Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks- Chris Weinke
Running Backs- Norval McKenzie (Vanderbilt RB coach)
Wide Receivers- Josh Crawford (Western Kentucky WR coach)
Offensive Line- Geep Wade (App State OL Coach)
DEFENSE:
Defensive Coordinator- Andrew Thacker
Defensive Line- Marco Coleman (Michigan State DL coach)
Linebackers- TBA
Secondary- Travares Tillman
Special Teams Coordinator- Jason Semore
Key off the field Addition(s):
GM- Errin Joe (Alabama)