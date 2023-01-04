New Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key has been busy evaluating staff and his initial focus was on the offensive side of the ball, he started off 2023 with several changes, led by parting ways with two assistant coaches on Wednesday and bringing back the legend of the Flats to the staff to coach the D-line

Marco Coleman will return back to Tech after a year away to coach the defensive line.

Defensive tackles coach David Turner and defensive ends coach Larry Knight were dismissed from their positions earlier on Wednesday.

Jason Semore will move from linebackers coach to special teams coordinator. Like defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker, Semore also gives Key a possible floater coach who can help with defense as needed during practice.

Coleman coached defensive ends for Tech from 2019 through the 2021 season before leaving in the offseason amid all the turmoil with former head coach Geoff Collins.

The former NFL and Tech star was a strong recruiter for the Jackets during his three seasons back in Atlanta and he should help bolster recruiting efforts around the Southeast for Key's new staff.