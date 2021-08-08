Georgia Tech fall camp will be a busy one for the coaching staff who have to set depth charts and prepare for a busy opening slate of games. The Jackets play six straight weeks to open the 2021 season and head coach Geoff Collins and his staff have added a mix of veteran transfers and high school signees that need to be acclimated to the program.

Today we take a deeper look at two key position battles to watch for in Fall Camp on the Flats.