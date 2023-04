Georgia Tech junior running back/defensive back Kaleb Edwards has to hang up his cleats after a neck injury this spring ended his career on the Flats. Edwards has been a swiss-army knife for the Jackets playing nickel, safety, and running back. He moved to running back late last season to provide size and depth at the position and by all accounts was having a strong spring before injuring his neck.

Edwards played 124 snaps on defense over two seasons and 302 on special teams as a key contributor in that role after coming to the Flats from Dacula HS. He was one of the top safeties in the country coming out of HS where he played both ways also starring at running back and as a receiver at Dacula.