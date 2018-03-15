Georgia Tech sophomore Josh Okogie has declared himself eligible for the NBA Draft, but will not retain an agent and thus preserve his athletic eligibility, head coach Josh Pastner announced Wednesday.



The 6-4 guard from Snellville, Ga., who earned third-team All-ACC honors this season, has submitted his application to the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee and to the NBA ahead of the April 22 early-entry candidate deadline. The application enables Okogie to work out for NBA teams beginning April 24 and attend the NBA Draft Combine (May 16-20), if invited, and receive feedback on his potential draft status. He must remove his name from the draft by May 30 (NCAA withdrawal deadline) in order to maintain his college eligibility.

“Josh will get the opportunity over the next several weeks to receive all the feedback he needs from NBA people to make a decision on his future,” said Pastner. “He is a tremendous young man and an excellent student-athlete.”

Okogie averaged 18.2 points per game this season, and has averaged 16.9 points over his two seasons with the Yellow Jackets. He has already surpassed 1,000 career points, one of six Tech players ever to do so before the end of their sophomore years.

“After consulting with my family, I have decided to take this step, gather all the information I can and see what is best for me,” said Okogie. “If it’s in my best interest not to go, then I’ll look forward to being back for my junior year at Georgia Tech.

“This is a very exciting time for me, and I’m very humbled by this opportunity, I would love to have everyone’s continued support and prayers during this process.”

The NBA’s early-entry withdrawal deadline is June 11. The draft is June 21 in New York.