JOL TV: Former commit Javin Simpkins talks GT at RCS Miami
FORT LAUDERDALE- Former Georgia Tech commit and Miami Norland RB Javin Simpkins talks about where the Jackets now stand in his recruitment and his relationship with new RB coach Mike Daniels at the...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news