As a little bit of an appetizer for the Clemson-Georgia Tech game, we bring you the latest installment of the JOL Mailbag sponsored by Auto-Owners Insurance. In this edition, we dive into ACC football scheduling, how Chris Weinke has made an impact on quarterback Jeff Sims and other Jacket-related topics.

Thanks to Auto-Owners Insurance for sponsoring in the Mailbag.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE JOL MAILBAG