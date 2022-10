Georgia Tech fans got a jolt of hope and excitement after two wins and impressive performances under interim head coach Brent Key. The Jackets head into the bye week with momentum for the first time since 2018. That topic dominates the JOL Mailbag along with interim questions, recruiting topics, and a little bit of hoops. Thanks to Auto-Owners Insurance for sponsoring the Mailbag.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE JOL MAILBAG