JOL GT Women's Basketball Season Preview

Returning every starter from a year ago and adding transfer in F Digna Strautmane from Syracuse, the Jackets are prepared to have more depth going into this year, something that seemed to be an issue in last season’s Sweet 16 team. “I feel like we’re much further along,” Coach Fortner stated in regards to where the Jackets were at this point last year.

The Yellow Jackets finished last season with a trip to the NCAA Tournament and a Sweet 16 appearance. Looking ahead, Coach Fortner spoke highly of her three very experienced players in C/F Lorela Cubaj , PG Lotta-Maj Lahtinen , and F Kierra Fletcher . “We feel strongly about what they bring to the table with their experience.”

After one week of practice, Georgia Tech women's basketball coach Nell Fortner noted that the team was moving at a “high level” and that they were “getting a lot accomplished.” There is no denying that year two under coach Fortner was a success, but the team and staff seem hungry for more heading into Year 3.

When it comes to this season’s expectations, Coach Fortner was all gas, no brakes, “We want to be better, and we want to finish better than we did last year.” The Jackets would have to finish better than 3rd in the ACC and advance into the Elite 8 to make that step forward. Coach Fortner stated that they had challenged themselves to become a better 3-point shooting team this year, increasing field goal attempts each game and scoring more points on the board. She also added that getting more free throw attempts is also an emphasis.

Returning veteran Lorela Cubaj spoke about why she decided to come back for one more final season, “I saw the opportunity to reach new goals with the team. I love the environment, it is a good staff, and good people, and I’m happy I made the decision, and no, I don’t regret it.” On setting the bar at practice, Cubaj said of the team, “We’re just always bringing the energy and respecting one another. That’s where it starts.” She also stated that assistant coach Murriel Page has been helping tremendously in developing her rebounding skills. Coach Page had joined the staff back in July of 2020.

There’s no doubt that expectations are high for this year’s Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball team, but there is good reason and optimism in that. With added depth and returning all five starters, I fully expect the Jackets to slide right back into that top-3 ACC team competition. Lorela Cubaj finished 12th in the nation in rebounds a year ago, while the team rallied around her and contributed in a big way. I believe the Yellow Jackets will go as far as Fletcher, Cubaj, and Lahtinen will take them.

A Glimpse Back At the 2020-21 Team Stats:

PPG: 65.6

OPP PPG: 61.6

FGM/FGA: 654/1546 or 42.3%

3PM/3PA: 148/465 or 31.8%

FTA/FTM: 250/369 or 67.8%

ScoringLeader: Lotta-Maj Lahtinen 15.0 PPG

Assists Leader: Kierra Fletcher 3.7 APG

Rebounds Leader: Lorela Cubaj 11.5 RPG

Overall Record: (17-9) and (12-6) ACC