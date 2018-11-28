In December of 2007, Georgia Tech hired Navy coach Paul Johnson to bring in his triple option offense and winning ways to the Flats. Johnson delivered in many ways winning an ACC Championship and multiple division titles. Even in rough years, he kept his team on the winning path most of the team and graduated his players.

On Wednesday, Johnson’s decision to hang up his whistle and end his coaching career became public. Johnson always said he would know when it was time to hang it up and that would be when he would retire. He announced his decision during a team meeting on Wednesday.

His final season on the Flats was one of his best coaching jobs. With a new defensive coordinator and a rough start falling to 1-3 early in the year, Johnson’s team bounced back finishing 7-5 with a second-place finish in the ACC Coastal.

Johnson will end up just shy of 200 wins with 189 career victories plus a possible bowl game and a record of 82-59 at Georgia Tech (though it should be 83-59 due the vacated ACC Championship Game in 2009).

A complicated man, sometimes a curmudgeon and often accused of being arrogant, Johnson is a good man who loves his players and was extremely loyal to those who worked or played for him long after they left his program.

The search begins for the next head coach immediately and Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury has not been caught flatfooted. Stansbury like all athletic directors has a short list of candidates and the Jackets will have search committees and vet coaches.