JacketsOnline - Johnson enters the portal

Georgia Tech freshman defensive lineman Emmanuel Johnson entered his name into the transfer portal on Monday. Johnson played in five games as a true freshman this past year starting the year at defensive end before moving to the defensive tackle position.

He played 44 snaps total on defense with his lone tackle coming against Duke in a 16 snap performance. He played 11 snaps in the season finale against Pitt.

Johnson is the first Tech player to enter the transfer portal in 2021.