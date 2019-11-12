News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-12 08:06:10 -0600') }} football Edit

Jared Ivey's recruitment nearing a conclusion, recaps recent OV

Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline
@RivalsJohnson
Recruiting Writer

Winter is coming.That means two things to North Gwinnett DL Jared Ivey: The playoffs are beginning in the state of Georgia, and his recruitment is starting to wind down with signing day approaching...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}