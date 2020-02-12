ATLANTA- After a long and hard season of near upsets of major teams, Georgia Tech got over the hump knocking off #5 Louisville on Wednesday night 64-58. The Jackets hit the Cardinals one of the better shooting teams in the league to just three-for-24 from the three-point line and 33.9-percent shooting on the night in the win. Tech led the entire game with Louisville getting the lead to one at times, but the Jackets never relinquished it. “Louisville is good enough to win the national championship," Jackets' head coach Josh Pastner said after the game. "They are really good and I am a big fan of coach Mack; he is one of the best coaches in the game and on top of that he is a really good guy. It would not surprise me if they were here in Atlanta in April and possibly cutting down the nets. Regarding us, it is a great win. We led the entire game and we had a good start. Pastner credited his defense and his plucky starting lineup for the win. The Tech bench provided just two points from Bubba Parham in the win.

Jose Alvarado drives to the hoop against Louisville (Brett Davis/USAToday)



"The bottom line is we defended at a high-level. Louisville is one of the best offensive teams in the country. We held them to 33 percent from the field and 12 percent from three. Yes, we had some turnovers but we scored well and in key times. We got a cushion early and got a lead. James Banks hit some big baskets. Moses Wright’s shot-block, to think of where he came from as a freshman to where he is now. He scored a huge basket in the high post. Jordan Usher gave us great minutes and played well as a basketball player. He has a great motor and made some great motor plays. Jose [Alvarado] had some great plays; we are what Jose is when he is playing at a high-level with his toughness and warrior mentality. He is the head of our snake and his actions speak for themselves. Michael Devoe hit some big free throws late and hit a three to put us up seven. This was a big win for the program and I am very happy for our young men and for Georgia Tech, it was a great win for the fans and I am really excited to beat a team that is good enough to win the national championship,” he said. Eschewing his normal hybrid zone defense, Pastner again put Jose Alvarado on the taller Jordan Nwora and asked his players to go man-to-man the entire game. Nwora a top NBA prospect was one-for-six shooting in 24 minutes and 0-4 from three. “They put a 5-foot-11, 6-foot tough kid on him. We run post-up plays and Jordan [Nwora] can’t figure out how to be tough enough to hold a guy off of him and lay the ball in,” Mack said. Pastner gave credit for to the players and his assistants for the game plan and execution. “Our assistant coaches were incredible with their game planning. They deserve all credit on that and have done a great job on our player development. The players get the credit for executing that game plan. For four years we have been a very good defensive team. We have always been good defensively. It is effort and toughness based," he said. We had two sets of three stops defensively in a row late and that is what got us the win. To guard them like we did tonight if you look at our numbers we have been playing better offensively and scoring better. Everyone here knows we scrapped our offense mid-year. It has been the best thing for us.”

David Johnson kept the Cardinals in the game late before fouling out (Brett Davis/USAToday)