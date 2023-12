Georgia Tech landed former Tennessee starting cornerback Warren Burrell from the transfer portal. Burrell was a starter for the Vols in 2021 and 2022 prior to a season-ending injury in 2022. He was expected to return to a starting role in 2023 and was on the Senior Bowl watch list, but he ended up only playing 166 snaps in reserve duty.

Burrell played 1,647 snaps at cornerback for the Vols from 2019 to 2023 with a medical redshirt offering him a sixth year which he will use at Tech as a graduate transfer.