JacketsOnline - Jackets land dynamic DL Keion White

Georgia Tech football coach Geoff Collins has a thing for versatile big people and he landed a very talented one Tuesday when former Old Dominion defensive lineman Keion White announced his decision to transfer to the Flats. White was one of the nation's top pass rushers and defensive ends in 2019 before opting out for the 2020 season. The Jackets edged out Auburn and NC State for his commitment.

White began his career as a tight end before moving to defensive end in the 2019 season. His one season at the position at the college level put up video game numbers with 19 tackles for a loss and 27 quarterback hurries and 13 quarterback hits off the edge.