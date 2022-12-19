Georgia Tech continued to pick up momentum on the recruiting trail with the addition of Allatoona HS (Ga.) defensive end Ezra Odinjor on Monday afternoon. Odinjor took an official visit to the Flats over the weekend and it didn't take him long to make the decision to commit to the Yellow Jackets' program following the short trek down I-75.

Odinjor explained why Tech was such a strong draw to JOL on Sunday.

"Really it is just the culture here. I've lived in Georgia my whole life and I've been around the Atlanta area pretty much my whole life and it is like home to me," he said. "It is just really cool. I really like the coaching staff and I feel like a lot of good stuff is going on in the building and we are getting ready to do some big things."

The relationship with defensive line coach Larry Knight was also a major factor in his decision as well.

"I was able to talk to Coach Knight a lot. Coach Knight is like a friend that could be a coach. He is going to be hard on me at times where I need him to be hard on me and then he is a really good friend that I can relate to," he said.

Odinjor is the 6th public commitment from the big visit weekend on the Flats for the Yellow Jackets.