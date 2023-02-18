ATLANTA- Georgia Tech continued to play well in an easy 79-56 win over Florida Tech on Saturday afternoon to close out non-conference play. Josh Pastner is not a fan of the bye in ACC play and always schedules a buy game in-season and the Panthers made the trip up from Melbourne to Atlanta to fill the bill.

Ja’von Franklin continued his strong play recording his third straight double-double and sixth overall this season with a 13-point, 14-rebound performance that included six offensive rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and a steal.

“Good win for the Jackets, we’ve gotten better and we’ve improved, we are just a month behind. On Jan 4th we beat Miami and I thought that was our team, we beat a top 15 team and didn’t turn the corner. We started to now a month late,” Pastner said. “We did another great job on the offensive glass and Ja’von Franklin was a JR College kid, went to Auburn didn’t play, went to South Alabama and played so it has taken him time to adjust to the ACC and it is evident that he belongs in this league."

Franklin said the slow start was big in his mind coming out of the half and he tried to assert himself offensively.

“In the first half I didn’t have but two points, so I came out with the mentality that I needed to score more and then get to where we could get some of the other guys in the game,” Franklin said.

Tech started slow but pulled ahead by eight at the break after trailing for a big chunk of the first half, but the Panthers never led by more than three. Tech ended up with a 23-point lead to end the game holding Florida Tech scoreless for large stretches of the second half.

The Jackets have won three in a row at home and three extremely close road losses sandwiched around those wins against Louisville, NC State, and Wake Forest. Franklin thinks his team is gelling at the right time.

"I think the last couple of games we have been playing the right way and the last game was a really good victory and I’ve been trying to play the right way and I think we have a lot of momentum,” Franklin said.

Franklin's path to Tech has been a long one, so he is trying to savor his final season of college basketball.

“I played one year in junior college, I broke my leg my second year and then I went to Auburn and didn’t play a lot there. Then I went to South (Alabama) and played well and then I came here, I’ve tried to really enjoy it,” Franklin said.

Tech ends non-conference play at 8-3 the best mark under Pastner.

"That finished our non-conference part of our schedule we were 8-3, beat Georgia State, beat Georgia here and should’ve beat Utah and we took care of business against the teams we were supposed to,” Pastner said.