Jackets aim to get versatile Bama ATH on campus

Shaw has a variety of options both in school choice and position in college
Rivals.com
Kelly Quinlan • JacketsOnline.com
@Kelly_Quinlan
Publisher

Georgia Tech coaches are reaching into Alabama heavily in the 2020 recruiting cycle and one of the newest offers that went out was to three-star athlete Eric Shaw. Shaw can play receiver, tight en...

