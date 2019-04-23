Georgia Tech basketball coach Josh Pastner has been looking for instant offense to add to his 2019-20 squad and he found some on Tuesday night when he landed former VMI standout Bubba Parham as a transfer. Parham averaged 21.4 points per game last year for the Keydets basketball team in his second season. He shot nearly 40-percent from three-point range while racking up four assists and four rebounds per game.

The talented guard will be a junior and is transferring back home, he is originally from Brookwood HS in Snellville. He will have to apply for a NCAA waiver.

Parham has family medical issues and that will be the basis for a waiver situation for him. He would have two to play two if he gets the waiver or would have to sit for a year and then have two years.