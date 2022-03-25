Jackets add Kenyatta Watson to bolster off the field staff

Georgia Tech football coach Geoff Collins needed to revamp his recruiting staff and find someone to help be a liaison to NFL teams for his program and he found one man who could handle both of those duties with ease in Kenyatta Watson . Watson who is the father of sophomore defensive back Kenyatta Watson II has spent the last year and a half at Florida State working for Mike Norvell as the Director of Player Relations for the Seminoles.

Watson was a four-year standout receiver at Boston College before a brief stint in the NFL. He settled in the Atlanta area working with middle school kids after that and became the Director of Football Operations at Grayson High School from 2014-18 where he helped 120 football players sign with college football programs during his tenure. He was also in charge of the Under Armour Middle School All-American Game and UA Next Middle School Camp Series during that time.

His addition to the staff brings strong connections both in the state of Georgia and in Florida where the Deerfield Beach native helped with the recruitment of elite talent in the Sunshine State as well.

Collins' first stop as head coach of the Yellow Jackets was to the Watson household in December of 2018 to recruit Kenyatta II, but he was already locked into Texas at the time. That ended up paying off later when Kenyatta was unhappy with the Texas staff at the time and transferred to the Flats. Now, father and son are reuniting, both under coach Collins in a good move for the Yellow Jackets program.



