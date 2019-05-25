The new Georgia Tech football staff like versatile running backs who can do a little of everything and the Jackets landed one of the top all-purpose backs in the country in Jahmyr Gibbs on Saturday. The Dalton HS standout starred in every phase of the game in high school as a running back, defender and special teams ace and he will look to do more of the same at Georgia Tech.

Gibbs is the 13th commitment for the 2020 class and his pledge moved the Jackets to 11th in the Rivals 2020 team rankings.

