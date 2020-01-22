Things won't be easy for Geoff Collins in his second year at Georgia Tech. The Jackets' 2020 schedule was always going to be a hard one with Notre Dame and UCF added to Georgia as non-conference games. Former head coach Paul Johnson referred to the schedule as a "coach-killer" when asked about it during his regime.

It starts off tough and ends tough bookended with games against the runner-ups for the National Championship Clemson and a top 10 Georgia squad in Athens. In-between the Jackets play three teams that won 10 games a year ago in Clemson, Georgia and UCF and nine bowl teams out of the 11 FBS opponents.