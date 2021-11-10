Ivey proving himself as an integral piece of the GT Defense

ATLANTA— Upon examining the task Georgia Tech’s staff has had with bringing The Institute back to its rightful place in the college football landscape, history has shown that it starts and ends in the trenches. Still a work in progress, this is an essential piece of the puzzle that must continue to improve if the Yellow Jackets are going to get back to where they need to be. Jared Ivey, a defensive end from North Gwinnett out of Tech’s 2020 class, is one of Geoff Collins’ youngest players and has been a cornerstone of a defense still trying to find its way. Ivey saw a lot of time in his true freshman season last year and worked extremely hard in the offseason to improve his game, while also making incredible gains in Tech’s strength and conditioning program.

Ivey has the maturity of an older player despite being a COVID freshman this year (Kelly Quinlan/JOL)

He is listed at 6’6, 275 pounds, gaining 53 pounds from his signing weight out of high school which was 222 pounds. Earning more playing time in 2021 due to this fact, Ivey admits the extra reps have helped him learn more about what it takes to compete. “Attention to detail down the stretch, just having to stay locked in,” Ivey said. “Doing stuff on the sideline during the game to keep yourself fresh and keep yourself ready to go to withstand a full game.” These learned habits have shown up on the stat sheet as well for the young freshman. Ivey has been able to accumulate 26 total tackles so far on the season, while also adding in 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and six tackles for loss. 2021 has also brought a new defensive alignment for Ivey to learn, as the Jackets have been employing an atypical 3-3-5 odd front throughout most of the season after the Kennesaw State game. Regardless of which front Tech uses, he believes one of the keys to playing more sound defense is gap integrity within the scheme. “They’re [even/odd fronts] pretty similar, it’s kind of just more of what gap you have. In either front, we’ll have either the inside or outside gap, so it just depends on the play and it’s just playing ball,” Ivey stated. “It doesn’t really matter where you line up, it’s just doing all you can to keep the gap that you’re supposed to keep.”



Ivey practices his hand work with Marco Coleman watching off camera (Kelly Quinlan/JOL)