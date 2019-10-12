The Yellow Jackets scored on their first drive of the game, and then things got weird, fast. In front of tens of people, Duke scored the next 38 points in the game, and it looked like the blowout was on. They would go on to score just 3 points in the second half, but the Blue Devils still finished the game with a 41-23 win. Here are a few quick thoughts.

1. The play-calling is improving offensively, but injuries are still having an impact on the execution

The final numbers for Georgia Tech offensively: 75 plays, 40 rushes & 35 passes. The Yellow Jackets out-gained the Blue Devils 379-373. Jordan Mason ran for over 100 yards (106 net) 9 different players offensively caught a pass, including 5 completions to the TE. That's an improvement. Without three starters on the offensive line (tweet from Kelly below) Mason running for over 100 with the OL in-front of him cannot be talked about enough. The play-calling has been highly criticized, especially on the JOL message boards, and the first possession is one the team will look back on as they continue to establish their identity. Finishing a game with no turnovers always helps too. The offense is heading in the right direction.

Well the OL is missing three guys who should've been starters so that doesn't help in Lee (injured), Cooper (injured) and Parker Braun who transferred to Texas. Hard to overcome that. Braun and Cooper were All-ACC level guys. DL lost Adams who was a potential 2nd day NFL pick. https://t.co/3y2yjHxuj4 — Kelly Quinlan (@Kelly_Quinlan) October 12, 2019

2. Jerry Howard had himself a ballgame.

On the first drive of the game, Howard caught a touchdown on a wheel-route to give the Jackets an early 7-0 lead. He then made the tackle on the ensuing kickoff. He also blocked a punt. His final stat line: 2 catches, 31 yards. 3 rushes, 13 yards. 1 TD (receiving) 1 blocked punt. Howard's ability to impact the game on the limited number of snaps he receives on a weekly basis could lead him to more snaps, as well as more touches in the offensive game-plan going forward. Regardless of how many snaps he sees offensively, he's been able to also make an impact on special teams, and was one of the bright spots of the day for the team.

3. The defense stepped up in the second half, despite the loss of David Curry to a targeting penalty