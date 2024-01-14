“I always had a ball in my hand as a kid,” Augustinaite said. “At 3 years old, my parents bought me a little basketball that I could shoot in the house.”

Augustinaite, a native of Siauliai, Lithuania, was a sports junkie as a child and started playing basketball at 3 years old.

“Everything started from my grandpa, but the crazy thing is I never met him,” Augustinate told JacketsOnline. “He passed away when he was 40 years old and my mom was 16 years old. It was a hard moment in her life, so she decided to be a basketball coach to respect him and continue his legacy. My grandpa was one of the biggest basketball fans, he had books, pictures with players and all that.”

Before every game, Georgia Tech freshman guard Rusne Augustinaite writes “Gintautas legacy” on her shoes to pay tribute to her late grandpa.

From the No. 23 on the back of her jersey to the armband and her flare on the court, it doesn’t take long to notice Michael Jordan's inspiration on Augustinaite.

“When I was younger, probably five or six years old, my dad owned a VHS tape on Michael Jordan,” Augustinaite said. “He showed me and I was like ‘Wow, he can’t be real.’ I asked him if there was a women’s NBA and he said yes. Since then, that’s been my goal.”

Augustinaite’s enthusiasm for the sport only intensified from that point onward. As a 14-year-old and the youngest player in the tournament, she made her debut on the national stage for Lithuania at the FIBA U16 European Championship in 2018. Augistinate recorded 12 points across two games in the tournament.

“It’s really important to me,” Augustinaite on representing her country at national events. “My country is so small and people view basketball as our second religion in Lithuania. For me, growing basketball is important. There are a lot of little girls watching us and being an inspiration for them it’s a blessing for me.”

In the following summer, once again playing for Lithuania at the U16 European Championship, she saw her role increase. Augustinaite averaged 6.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 24.3 minutes per game.

She continued to build from there. Augustinaite was promoted to Šiauliai Šiauliai, a club in Lithuania’s top division, as a 16-year-old.

In eight games for Šiauliai Šiauliai during the 2019-20 season, she averaged 10 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists. This impressive performance not only solidified her standing in the domestic league but also garnered attention from preparatory schools in the United States.

Among the schools: Montverde Academy, a powerhouse sports factory and boarding school in Florida.

“I always wanted to come to the United States and my uncle from Chicago helped me a lot [during the process],” Augustinaite said. “With Montverde, they had a good basketball program and I loved the new coach. My decision allowed me to go to high school here and get recruited and more attention to potentially play in college.”

Augustinaite received offers from over a dozen Division-1 programs, amidst her role in Montverde’s run to a GEICO Nationals high school championship as a junior. Her commitment came on Oct. 14, 2022, choosing Georgia Tech over Virginia Tech and Ohio State.

“From Day 1, I wanted to go to Georgia Tech,” Augustinaite on her decision to choose the Jackets. “I really liked [head] coach Nell [Fornter], the coaching staff and the city.”

Immediately upon stepping on a collegiate floor, the 6-foot Lithuanian guard made an impact.

Kara Dunn, one of Georgia Tech’s top returners, came down with a knee injury in the opening minutes of its first game against Coastal Carolina, causing Fortner to turn to Augustinaite for extended minutes – and she answered the task.

She recorded 14 points on 66.7% shooting from beyond the arc in 33 minutes off the bench in the first game of the season against Coastal Carolina.

Auguistinaite built upon this performance with three consecutive outings with at least 12 points against Furman, Rice and Kennesaw State. She later scored a career-high 30 points on 6-of-10 shooting from 3 in a 10-point loss to Florida on Nov. 29.