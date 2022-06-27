In-state safety Kamal Bonner commits to Tech

"I wanted to wait until my birthday to make my announcement, but I already had my decision made a while ago," he told JOL. "I also wanted to visit Memphis because Tech and Memphis were my top two schools. Coach (Geoff) Collins told me he was ready for me to pull the trigger."

Bonner two a pair of official visits in June to the Flats and one to Memphis and came away from those solid in his decision to become a Yellow Jacket. He made things public on Monday with his commitment announcement on his birthday.

Georgia Tech jumped into the mix for Colquitt County (Ga.) safety Kamal Bonner in April with an offer and that led to several visits and the eventual commitment of the talented safety for Tech's growing 2023 class.

Bonner chose GT over other offers from Arkansas, Wake Forest, Memphis and Colorado among others.

During his Tech official visit two weeks ago, Bonner was hosted by safety LaMiles Brooks and he got to hang out with several defensive backs and that played a factor in his commitment as well.



"Really on my official visit I was just building a relationship with LaMiles and the rest of the DBs," he said. "They are like a family and that is what I wanted to be a part of. I want to build a relationship with these guys and Georgia Tech feels like home."

Bonner got a veteran tour of Atlanta from Brooks during the visit as well.

"LaMiles showed me around the city and how to experience Atlanta, he is cool," he said.



New defensive back coach Travares Tillman also played a major role in Bonner's decision.

"Coach Tillman told me he really likes me because I was the first guy he recruited when he got to Tech and that I play like how he used to play when he was here," Bonner said. "So he thinks I will be good there."

Bonner is the 12th commitment for the 2023 class for the Jackets with all 12 coming this month.