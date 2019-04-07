In-state DL Akelo Stone: "I fell in love with Georgia Tech"
Kelly Quinlan completed the interview for this story in Charlotte, NC.The recruitment of Savannah Jenkins DE Akelo Stone is really starting to take shape, as the evaluation period nears. Stone has ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news