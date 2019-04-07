Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-07 13:32:43 -0500') }} football Edit

In-state DL Akelo Stone: "I fell in love with Georgia Tech"

Skhggmzym1g7agazh3yo
Stone during one of his several visit to Georgia Tech
Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline.com
@RivalsJohnson
Recruiting Writer

Kelly Quinlan completed the interview for this story in Charlotte, NC.The recruitment of Savannah Jenkins DE Akelo Stone is really starting to take shape, as the evaluation period nears. Stone has ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}