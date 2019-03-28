Thursday was no different, as three-star Sandalwood (Fla.) CB Jahquez Robinson headed to Atlanta.

It just so happens that several schools in the Southeastern part of the United States are also on spring break this week, meaning this is prime-time unofficial visit season.

It went really well up there," Robinson told JOL shortly after leaving campus.

"Coach (Geoff) Collins and the energy the staff is bringing to Georgia Tech was my favorite part of the visit."

Robinson was paying close attention to the DB's at practice, and came away impressed.

"I loved the energy out there," he said about the DB's. "Coach Collins is trying to bring a lot out of them."

The conversation with Collins after practice is what has the Jackets holding firm as a serious option.

"I learned a lot about his pedigree with DB's. The visit actually surprised me a lot. He is looking for people to come in and play early. He thinks I could be one of the ones that elevate the program to new heights. I'll most definitely be back.

Robinson has now taken visits to Auburn, Ole Miss, and now Georgia Tech in the last several days.

He will be at Florida State tomorrow.