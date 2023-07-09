He becomes the third four-star commit for Georgia Tech in the 2024 class, a class that has regained their spot in the Top 20.

Then he visited Atlanta, and everything changed. Following his weekend official visit, Stevenson made the call to the staff just hours after leaving campus.

Stevenson had things narrowed down to Miami, Virginia Tech, and Georgia Tech, and had visits planned to each of them.

"It just feels like home there," said Stevenson in an interview with JOL. The people over there, I feel like I can fit in with them on day one. It is a great campus, with new facilities being built, and a place I see myself playing at. When I was there on the visit, they just really showed how much they wanted me and appreciated me the entire time I was there."

While Stevenson didn't pull the trigger on his decision during the visit, the decision to pull the trigger on a commitment came pretty quickly after returning home to Charleston.

It was two days after the visit, I got the coaches on the phone, and told them I was ready to commit," he said. "They were very fired up about it! So am I. I'm hyped up to be able to call GT home. The coaches and I have been talking on a daily basis ever since the visit, just laying out a plan for what the future holds."

While Stevenson has built strong relationships with several members of the staff, including Co-DC Andrew Thacker, the strongest relationship for both him and his family happens to be the coach who will be his position coach, Travares Tillman.

"He and I talk everyday, just checking in on each other, checking in on the family," said Stevenson. "He and my dad have gotten pretty close too. Our relationship is very strong. My entire family is just as all-in on my decision as I am."

As for Stevenson's fit in the new-look Georgia Tech defense, while his primary role is likely to be in the nickel, his versatility gives the coaches plenty of options.

"They see me being a difference-maker with my play-making ability on the outside, nickel, and in dime packages, it doesn't really matter where they put me at, I am just going to come in ready to go out there an make plays."

Following his Sunday commitment to Georgia Tech, Stevenson and his family are ready to put the recruiting process in the rear-view mirror, and focus on their future in Atlanta.

"I am shutting down my recruitment, Georgia Tech is home. I'm ready to lock in and focus on my senior season. Georgia Tech is home."