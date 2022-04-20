GT TE Deveney hits the transfer portal

Deveney was one of the first signings by Geoff Collins and his staff as they brought him over as a one-time Temple commitment.

Georgia Tech veteran tight end Dylan Deveney missed the spring recovering from a season-ending injury and subsequent surgery and on Wednesday he announced his intention to enter the transfer portal after three seasons on the Flats.

Deveney spent his freshman season as a backup to current NFL tight end Tyler Davis before taking over the starting role in 2020. The New Jersey native battled multiple injuries in 2021 playing in just three games last year though he had four catches in his regular-season debut against Clemson in a near-upset of the highly ranked Tigers team at the time.

He played in 23 games with eight starts over three seasons on the Flats with 14 catches for 102 yards and a touchdown.

Tech's tight end position is one of the few spots with some room to spare with the addition of Syracuse transfer Luke Benson and the move of Peje Harris to the tight end position in the spring. Dylan Leonard picked up the starting job last year with Deveney sidelined and had a strong spring as well.