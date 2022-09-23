Despite this fueling a bunch of negative press around the program about the coaching staff’s future, the guys donning the White and Gold still believe they have a chance to salvage their season and prove they still have fight left in them.

The worst of it all is that the Jackets did not look like they even wanted to be out there for much of the game. This led to a mass exodus from the better-than-expected Tech crowd before the second half even started with boos reigning throughout Bobby Dodd Stadium. Unfortunately for Collins, the stat of being outscored 183-10 over their last four P5 games is alarming and has a ton to do with that.

With another devastating blowout loss in the Geoff Collins era being played out last Saturday, it was clear that Georgia Tech Football was not only out-coached but straight up out-classed against another P5 counterpart in Ole Miss.

Cornerback Zamari Walton echoed this sentiment, letting the media know what his message to the team was following being ran all over by the Rebels.

“I was just letting the team know, we’re only 1 and 2 right now. We obviously wanna do better, but it’s still early [and] and we have a lot of things ahead of us,” Walton said. “We haven't even gotten to ACC play yet, and we’re playing good teams. There are things that we are seeing on film that we can do better. So, just letting guys know if you got your head down and you’re thinking of any negative thoughts, let’s be positive. Let’s come to practice, [and] let’s play how we’re supposed to play. Let’s treat Tuesdays how we treat Saturdays, and you guys have been at practice so y’all have been able to see how we’ve been executing and it's just a different vibe this week. So, it’s been good.”

Both Walton and linebacker Charlie Thomas said that the vibe at practice has felt very different this week as the intensity has been ramped up.

Explosive plays usually coming from misalignment killed the Jackets last week, as well as head-scratching momentum-changing busts on special teams yet again this season, and Thomas was adamant on the Yellow Jacket’s efforts to clean these up.

“We gotta do better after an explosive play first of all. We just gotta communicate better, [and] execute better. The scheme that we got I feel like is a good scheme,” Thomas said. “We just gotta execute and be on the same page better as players. Just trust each other, get to the ball, things that we have been preaching. We just gotta emphasize it more and put more emphasis on each other.”

Speaking of Thomas, wide receiver Malachi Carter pointed to him as a guy who exemplifies what the team is preaching regarding doing your job day in and day out.

“I would say Charlie Thomas on the defense. You can’t really miss him; he came in there [against] Western Carolina and y’all saw what he did in one half. That’s just something that you can’t really ask from too many people honestly, and that’s anywhere in the country to be able to do something like that,” Carter said of Thomas. “Not even two full quarters when he did that, but Charlie Thomas is a huge example of the way the whole team needs to play. He’s got something about him, he always has energy. The thing about him is that he’s developed into that. I’ve kinda watched him become the player he is now on and off the field. I just think the way he carries himself is amazing and definitely something to look up to for a lot of young guys. Charlie Thomas is a huge example of the way this whole team should play.”

Going back to those special teams’ mistakes, Carter talked about how challenging it is to win a game making those kinds of errors.

“It is really difficult. I’m not on special teams so I don’t know too much about what is going on there, but anytime you have something like a blocked punt, blocked field goal, things like that are pretty devastating. Especially when you really need that, and especially when we’re backed up in our own territory,” Carter said of those miscues. “The probability and percentage of us winning a game automatically goes down after a punt gets blocked, especially when we’re already down. So, it's definitely hard to deal with but it's all about the mindset of the team. Just gotta stay together and I mean anything can happen. It’s a big effect though special teams are huge.”