After signing two players at the position in the class of 2020, Georgia Tech is yet to find their QB commit in the Class of 2021.

That hasn't stopped them from pursuing the nation's best, and that includes Carrollton (Ga.) Rivals100 member MJ Morris in the class of 2022.

Morris holds offers from all over the country, as well as Georgia Tech. Alabama, LSU, Florida, Oregon are just four of the many, many schools already targeting the four-star signal caller.

For Georgia Tech he's a priority, and that's been made clear time and time again, both to him and his family, since he first received his offer back in the summer of 2019.