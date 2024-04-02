ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football returned to the practice fields on Tuesday after two days off following a long scrimmage last Saturday in Bobby Dodd Stadium. After practice, offensive assistants Norv McKenzie and Geep Wade spoke to the media along with running back Jamal Haynes and offensive linemen Weston Franklin and Jordan Williams.

Wade explained how installation is going for younger players given the amount of experience returning on the offensive with most of the key players back for a second year in Buster Faulkner's offense.

"We are not slowing down for the young guys. We can't slow down because are not a base offense with all our motions and shifts we don't slow down and the young guys have picked it up fast. They are football guys and they've picked it up fast. That is what we want, football junkies," Wade said.

