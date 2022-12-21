After dominating at an All-Star game last week, Georgia Tech reached out and was able to get him on campus prior to the dead period.

It isn't everyday that someone as big as Leroy (Ala.) DT Bryston Dixon goes under the radar.

"I really liked my time at Georgia Tech over the weekend," said Dixon. "They've got a good environment, good coaching staff. I got the chance to talk with Coach Key specifically. We talked about his vision for how he can turn me into a better person, a better man, and a better player here. The more we talked about my potential future there, and how I would fit into their program, the more I fell in love with everything there. Everyone there was excited to add me into the fold, and are ready for me to get to work."

Academics played a factor for Dixon as well, as he has heard from many on the power of a Georgia Tech degree.

"Academics definitely played a real big factor," he said. "I want my degree to be in business, and they've got one of the best business schools in the country."

Despite the excitement around his decision to commit to Georgia Tech, the call to Georgia Southern head coach Clay Helton and the rest of his staff was not an easy one.

"It was a hard phone call," said Dixon. "They've got a good group of people there, and we had built up some strong relationships."



Coach David Turner has been the primary recruiter for Dixon, who sees himself playing a big-time role in the near future on the defense.

"They see me making plays in their defense as a three-technique defensive tackle," said the 6-foot-4, 330 pound defensive tackle. "I'll be on the field early and often. With my ability to get off blocks and make plays, I see myself having a chance to make an early impact."

With his recruitment in the rear-view mirror, Dixon now turns his attention to teammate and close friend Malcolm Pugh, who received an offer from GT over the weekend as well.

"It has been our dream to play together at the next level," said Dixon. "That would be big for us if it happened. We would hav a bright future together if that were to happen"