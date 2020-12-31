JacketsOnline - GT ladies come up short in upset bid of #3 NC State

Georgia Tech fell behind 54-25 at halftime to the #3-ranked NC State Wolfpack at home but bounced back strong in the second half to come within single-digits, losing 84-75. The Yellow Jackets had just come off a 17-day hiatus due to the last two games suffering postponements for later in the season. Tech came into today’s game with a (4-1) overall record and a (2-0) ACC record.

Despite the rough first half, the Yellow Jackets ended up performing well overall. Georgia Tech had 4 Jackets finish in double-figures. Junior guard Lotta-Maj Lahtinen picked up where she had left off in the first two ACC game performances and went off for a career-high 30-point game. Her 30-point performance was also accompanied by 11 rebounds and 3 steals. Cubaj finished with 15 points but struggled against the NC State defense down low, managing only 3 rebounds. She hit a pair of 3-point tries back-to-back in the second half and really showed off her range from deep.

A couple other Jackets finished in double-figures tonight, Nerea Hermosa and Kierra Fletcher. This was Fletcher’s first game appearance this season after coming off of a preseason injury. She contributed nicely with 10 points shooting 2-for-3 from the 3-point line while adding a pair of assists and 3 rebounds in just 18 minutes. Of Hermosa’s performance tonight, Coach Nell Fortner stated, “by far her best game of the year… we’re proud of her.” Hermosa finished with 10 points, 6 rebounds, and shot 4-for-5 from the field. Hermosa also had a pair of blocks and a steal.