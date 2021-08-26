The second documented recruiting visit McEachern (Ga.) receiver Kaleb Webb took was to Georgia Tech. Two plus years later Webb got the news he had been waiting for after that trip downtown to the Flats landing an offer from the Yellow Jackets midweek. Things changed in a lot of ways since the 2019 spring visit for Webb with the then brand new Tech staff and Webb has filled out and is turning heads in his senior year on the field. JOL caught up with Webb who is still a verbal commitment to East Carolina, he talked about the new interest and balancing a lot of different things now that a lot of attention has turned his way.