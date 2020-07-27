JacketsOnline - Good news for GT hoops on one transfer while another waits

Georgia Tech sophomore point guard Kyle Sturdivant had a pretty solid case for his NCAA waiver to play the 2020-21 men's basketball season in Atlanta. His father passed away earlier this year and that prompted him to leave USC on the other side of the country and come back to Atlanta. Josh Pastner shared the good news on Monday as the NCAA granted Sturdivant's waiver.

“We’re excited to have Kyle in our program and thankful that the NCAA has allowed him the opportunity to play immediately,” said Pastner in a statement. “We’re thankful for the time and effort put into this process by our compliance staff. Kyle is a solid, tough, hard-nosed guard with really good speed. He helps us continue to get old and stay old since we have the chance to lose some perimeter players after next season, and he’s been around high-level basketball since high school.”