Gonzaga Prep (D.C.) TE Nate Kurisky picks GT over Louisville, others
The month of June was one of the craziest that recruiting has seen in several, several years.
As a result, July is going to be quite busy as well.
Following an official visit to Louisville last month, many felt it was a slam dunk that Gonzaga Prep (D.C.) TE Nate Kurisky would end up a Cardinal.
Kurisky and his family had flights booked to Atlanta to check out Georgia Tech, and decided to do it even coming off the post-visit high at UL.
The visit completely shifted his recruitment, and on the 4th of July, Kurisky went public with his decision to commit to Georgia Tech.
He becomes the 9th public commitment of the class, and the first of what could be multiple July 4th commitments.
"This is a place I can see myself," said Kurisky following his visit to Georgia Tech in June.
There were several factors that had been working against Georgia Tech in Kurisky's recruitment earlier in the process.
Kurisky has family enrolled in classes at Virginia Tech. At the beginning of his recruitment, it felt like a slam dunk that he would end up in Blacksburg. Fuente was unable to gain any momentum despite the obvious pull.
Other schools involved early in the process include Miami, Nebraska, Michigan State, and Boston College among others.
For much of Kurisky's recruitment it felt as if he (GT) was in the shadows, he continued to remain consistent, communicating with both Trivers and with Kurisky.
The consistency, both for Wiesehan and Georgia Tech, lead to them being able to land one of their top targets at the position in Nate Kurisky.
He and his family plan to return to campus in the coming weeks, and he also still has his official visit available as well.
