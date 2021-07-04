Gonzaga Prep (D.C.) TE Nate Kurisky picks GT over Louisville, others

The month of June was one of the craziest that recruiting has seen in several, several years.

As a result, July is going to be quite busy as well.

Following an official visit to Louisville last month, many felt it was a slam dunk that Gonzaga Prep (D.C.) TE Nate Kurisky would end up a Cardinal.

Kurisky and his family had flights booked to Atlanta to check out Georgia Tech, and decided to do it even coming off the post-visit high at UL.

The visit completely shifted his recruitment, and on the 4th of July, Kurisky went public with his decision to commit to Georgia Tech.

He becomes the 9th public commitment of the class, and the first of what could be multiple July 4th commitments.