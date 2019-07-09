News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-09 12:49:29 -0500') }} football Edit

Golightly pumps the brakes on July commitment

Gcsizbthvrxdgvsjpfne
Golightly isn't ready to make a July decision (Rivals.com)
Kelly Quinlan • JacketsOnline
@Kelly_Quinlan
Publisher

Mesquite (Tx.) three-star tight end Tristan Golightly can play a variety of spots in different styles of offenses and that has a lot of schools interested in his services. The versatile athlete was...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}