Godfrey watching Tech closely in the postseason after offer
Suwanee (GA) small forward RJ Godfrey has had a big start to 2021 so far, adding seven offers from high major programs such as Missouri, Georgia, Auburn, Cincinnati, and Georgia Tech.The 6-foot-7,...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news