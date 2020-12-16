JacketsOnline - GM Pat Suddes details 2021 signees, transfers

GM Pat Suddes details 2021 signees, transfers
Thought Suddes had some really interesting things to say tonight on the GT60 special about the 2021 class, so I decided to put it all together in a content item.
Was one of the last people the coaches saw before things got shut down. Was in attendance at the last spring practice.
Suddes also joked that he was one of the biggest human beings he has ever seen
Anticipate him eating up double teams for years to come
Pandemic helped GT, as if coaches had gotten a chance to see him play live, there would have been even more competition on him
Speed in and out of breaks
Ball Skills
Does everything that a WR does, while having the toughness of a TE as well.
Kid was recruited and had a ton of offers since his 9th grade year
Injury cost him most of 11th grade year
Came back this year, balled out and had over 1,000 yards
Elite ball skills, makes the 50/50 catches
Physical, downhill football player
Can fit anywhere on the field
Knew the family well being with his brother (Big Kat) at Auburn
Proven winner
Plays with a mean streak
Goes all out every play
Can play all over the DL, wreaks havoc
Dad is 6-6, 300 pounds
Long
Elite initial quickness off the ball
Excited to see him get in the weight room
High motor kid
An all-around athlete
Joked that the offensive staff will fight to get him on on that side of the ball
Versatile piece of the secondary moving forward
Mauler
Physical
Finishes blocks
Key did a great job recruiting him, from his time at IMG to coming back home for his Sr. year
Playmaker, get the ball in hands and see what he does
Small in stature, but thick
Goal is to be on honor roll
Reminds the staff of Jordan Williams in some ways
Finishes blocks
Mean streak
Love having kids from Atlanta (mentions Westlake specifically as a priority)
Patenaude was able to see him throw in January
1 INT his junior year
Peery was a big part in the build-up of that football program
Natural leader, has that it factor
Late developer
Blew up late during his senior year
Nasty
Mean
Finishes blocks and does well getting out on the perimeter
Knocks people off the ball
First commit of the class
Helped recruit the rest of the class, way he stuck with it was something
Quickness in and out breaks
Toughness for his size
Said something about second chances and how they were heartbroken when he first chose SC out of HS
Feels like the success Jordan had helped them land Makius as well
Physical
Long arms
Will play a big piece of the puzzle moving forward
Size
Speed
Toughness
Everything you want in a LB
Unbelievable athlete
42"+ vertical