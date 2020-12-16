 JacketsOnline - GM Pat Suddes details 2021 signees, transfers
football

GM Pat Suddes details 2021 signees, transfers

Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline
Managing Editor
@RivalsJohnson

Thought Suddes had some really interesting things to say tonight on the GT60 special about the 2021 class, so I decided to put it all together in a content item.


Was one of the last people the coaches saw before things got shut down. Was in attendance at the last spring practice.

Suddes also joked that he was one of the biggest human beings he has ever seen

Anticipate him eating up double teams for years to come

Pandemic helped GT, as if coaches had gotten a chance to see him play live, there would have been even more competition on him

Speed in and out of breaks

Ball Skills

Does everything that a WR does, while having the toughness of a TE as well.

Kid was recruited and had a ton of offers since his 9th grade year

Injury cost him most of 11th grade year

Came back this year, balled out and had over 1,000 yards

Elite ball skills, makes the 50/50 catches

Physical, downhill football player

Can fit anywhere on the field

Knew the family well being with his brother (Big Kat) at Auburn

Proven winner

Plays with a mean streak

Goes all out every play

Can play all over the DL, wreaks havoc

Dad is 6-6, 300 pounds

Long

Elite initial quickness off the ball

Excited to see him get in the weight room

High motor kid

An all-around athlete

Joked that the offensive staff will fight to get him on on that side of the ball

Versatile piece of the secondary moving forward

Mauler

Physical

Finishes blocks

Key did a great job recruiting him, from his time at IMG to coming back home for his Sr. year

Playmaker, get the ball in hands and see what he does

Small in stature, but thick

Goal is to be on honor roll

Reminds the staff of Jordan Williams in some ways

Finishes blocks

Mean streak

Love having kids from Atlanta (mentions Westlake specifically as a priority)

Patenaude was able to see him throw in January

1 INT his junior year

Peery was a big part in the build-up of that football program

Natural leader, has that it factor

Late developer

Blew up late during his senior year

Nasty

Mean

Finishes blocks and does well getting out on the perimeter

Knocks people off the ball

First commit of the class

Helped recruit the rest of the class, way he stuck with it was something

Quickness in and out breaks

Toughness for his size

Said something about second chances and how they were heartbroken when he first chose SC out of HS

Feels like the success Jordan had helped them land Makius as well

Physical

Long arms

Will play a big piece of the puzzle moving forward

Size

Speed

Toughness

Everything you want in a LB

Unbelievable athlete

42"+ vertical

