JacketsOnline - GM Pat Suddes details 2021 signees, transfers

Was one of the last people the coaches saw before things got shut down. Was in attendance at the last spring practice. Suddes also joked that he was one of the biggest human beings he has ever seen Anticipate him eating up double teams for years to come

Pandemic helped GT, as if coaches had gotten a chance to see him play live, there would have been even more competition on him Speed in and out of breaks Ball Skills Does everything that a WR does, while having the toughness of a TE as well.

Kid was recruited and had a ton of offers since his 9th grade year Injury cost him most of 11th grade year Came back this year, balled out and had over 1,000 yards Elite ball skills, makes the 50/50 catches

Physical, downhill football player Can fit anywhere on the field Knew the family well being with his brother (Big Kat) at Auburn

Proven winner Plays with a mean streak Goes all out every play Can play all over the DL, wreaks havoc Dad is 6-6, 300 pounds

Long Elite initial quickness off the ball Excited to see him get in the weight room High motor kid

An all-around athlete Joked that the offensive staff will fight to get him on on that side of the ball Versatile piece of the secondary moving forward

Mauler Physical Finishes blocks Key did a great job recruiting him, from his time at IMG to coming back home for his Sr. year

Playmaker, get the ball in hands and see what he does Small in stature, but thick Goal is to be on honor roll

Reminds the staff of Jordan Williams in some ways Finishes blocks Mean streak Love having kids from Atlanta (mentions Westlake specifically as a priority)

Patenaude was able to see him throw in January 1 INT his junior year Peery was a big part in the build-up of that football program Natural leader, has that it factor

Late developer Blew up late during his senior year Nasty Mean Finishes blocks and does well getting out on the perimeter Knocks people off the ball

First commit of the class Helped recruit the rest of the class, way he stuck with it was something Quickness in and out breaks Toughness for his size

Said something about second chances and how they were heartbroken when he first chose SC out of HS Feels like the success Jordan had helped them land Makius as well Physical Long arms Will play a big piece of the puzzle moving forward

Size Speed Toughness Everything you want in a LB