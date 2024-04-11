A busy stretch for Georgia Tech continues. Following a weekend visit to Atlanta, Rabun Gap offensive lineman Justin Hasenheutl has committed to head coach Brent Key and his staff on Thursday. Throughout his recruitment, Hasenheutl held offers from the likes of USC, Tennessee, North Carolina, and several others. His final schools list also consisted of Oklahoma, Michigan, Miami, and Clemson. Hasenheutl becomes the first 2025 commit on the offensive line, a unit that OL coach Geep Wade will look to build around the Germany native. Hasenheutl is the highest-rated recruit in the brief history of Rabun Gap, and he broke down his decision with JOL.

"I feel pretty good about it.I feel confident about the program, about Coach Wade, and about the school at Georgia Tech. I feel great about the future, and being able to compete at the next level," he said about his decision to commit to Georgia Tech. "If you have a Georgia Tech degree, you can do whatever you want to from there."

How close he came to committing to another ACC school back during the season

"Back during the season, I almost committed to Clemson when Coach Thomas was there. After he left, and I got injured, their new OL coach Matt Luke and I really never connected, our relationship never grew. It was a collection of things that just set Coach Wade and Georgia Tech apart from them."

On why Coach Wade and his relationship was the biggest factor in his decision

"Coach Wade has been recruiting me for over a year, maybe one and a half. Our relationship at the beginning wasn't much if I'm being honest. When I got injured, he was the guy who was texting me the most, hyping me up, just being there for me. The other coaches at other schools would just send me whatever tweets or posts and send a text about it, while Coach Wade was having daily conversations with me, checking on me, etc."

On the meeting with Coach Key, and the feeling in the room when he gave him the news and how they see him fitting in offensively

"I met with Coach Key both when I was on campus for the scrimmage, and on the Monday where they didn't have practice. Before the scrimmage, that was when I told him that I wanted to commit. The moment was special when we talked before the scrimmage. He (Key) was standing in front of the big window in his office with his arms spread out, just fired up. It was a special moment for everyone. They see me as a right tackle. Coach Wade wants me to start out as a right tackle, but then from there you never know what could happen I could end up on the left side! He likes my ability on the outside, and thinks I can dominate there for long stretches at the next level. I don't know if it will be as easy as he says it will be to make an impact, but I am excited to get there and get to work."

Details on his upbringing, how he found football, and how he ended up at Rabun Gap

"I am from a town in Germany called Cologne,, two hours from Frankfurt. I started playing football when I was 10. I was too big for soccer, and wasn't able to play much. I had to try a new contact sport, and it was football. Editors note: By saying costume, Hasenheutl is referring to uniforms. I saw a guy in a football costume one day, and I looked at him and told my mom "I want that costume." Within a week, I was wearing my football costume to school when everyone else was wearing their soccer costumes. That week I started doing drills and working out with a 13u club after watching them play. I ended up playing football in Germany there for five years, and then COVID took away basically the next two years. I was talking with one of my former teammates in Germany who was at Rabun Gap, and he told me that if I wanted to play football in college, that Rabun Gap was the place to go. I told myself in that moment that if it happens, it happens. Then, it actually happened. It felt odd at first. I never thought that I would leave my family in Germany and be away from them at school in a whole new country for four months straight before Christmas break. It was a difficult time at first. It took me two years to really grasp the American culture. There are still some things I have not fully figured out yet. My German accent is still stronger than it should be, but I'm working on it everyday."

On his relationships with former teammates Trey Horne and Lawson Pritchett, and his mentality coming back from the ACL injury