Georgia Tech stopped by Savannah (Ga.) Jenkins last week to check on junior defensive end

Akelo Stoneand that interest got him up to their special Junior Day that was held Monday.

It was his first time on the Yellow Jacket's campus and it will be a visit he won't forget.

"I did not expect to get an offer on this visit," said Stone. "They came and talked to me, they asked me to stay afterwards and then they surprised me with an offer.

"It was great to get that offer. The whole visit was a lot of fun. The coaching staff really stood out because of their energy. They were all really energetic and it was a fun group to be around."

The 6-foot-3, 244 pounder knows he will be back in Atlanta.

"They really made a strong impression on me and I plan on getting back up there. I want to spend more time with the coaches and see how I connect with them. The first impression was a great one though."